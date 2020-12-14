Men and officers of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) team have arrested some members of a land grabbing syndicate in Abuja for allegedly destroying 50 Houses in Lugbe area of the nation’s capital.

The syndicate’s suspected leader, identified as one Ayuba, was confirmed by police sources to arrested on Friday and brought to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The kingpin’s arrest allegedly followed a petition written to the IGP by one of the victims, Rev. Ijeoma Emeribe, who accused the said Ayuba of using thugs to destroy over 50 housing units of four bedrooms and five bedrooms terrace and duplexes amongst other offences.

Emeribe told the IGP that after legally acquiring 50 hectares of land through her company, Tenache Lodge Limited, in Sabon Lugbe, a community along Airport Road in Abuja and developed same, the suspect led thugs with bulldozers to destroy the 50 housing units on the land.

Police sources said the suspect would be charged to court after thorough investigation.

She commended the IGP for promptly investigating and subsequently ordering the arrest of the suspect.

Some residents of the area alleged that Ayuba uses policemen and thugs to intimidate them and deprive them of their landed property.

According to one Barrister Igwe Ugochukwu, a resident of the area, the suspect goes around with thugs and policemen to harass and intimidate residents of the area, forcing them out of their lands.

He said: “After one of the confrontations, I went to the FCDA to verify if the whole area had been allocated to him or his company and the answer was no.”

He qouted the FCDA director, Land Administration, Alhaji Adamu Jibril, as saying that no man has the right to demolish another person’s property.

“If you feel that your land has been encroached upon, all you need to do is report to Department of Development Control where both parties will be invited to present their documents to ascertain the true owner of the land.”