By Farida Adamu

Last week, ace columnist and publisher of The Cable, Simon Kolawole, listed “Ten Unbelievable Things about Nigeria”. Number one on his list was getting a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), a document issued by state governments in Nigeria to landowners and property buyers as proof of ownership.

Ordinarily, obtaining this document should be a rather straight forward procedure but this has been made torturous by Nigeria’s infamous bureaucratic red-tapism and corruption. In Kolawole’s words, “a simple C of O that can enable entrepreneurs use landed property as collateral for loans is the most difficult document to get in many states. This locks down billions of dollars in real estate – with the multiplier effects hurting several other sectors of the economy. This is to say nothing about planning permits and ridiculous building charges that make life even harder for the entrepreneur.”

In Kaduna state, getting a C of O is as easy as it can ever get as the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), has since 2016 launched the Electronic Land Registration System. In summary, the e-system is aimed at eradicating all forms of corrupt practices by land speculators, the illegal sale of land but most importantly, to make the procurement process hassle-free.

As governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has replicated this feat of establishing the second electronic register, following his own footsteps as FCT Minister. Now, all issues relating to land transactions are handled by the highly digitalized KADGIS. The combination of an automated system, fully trained staff and a focused leadership by Mrs Altine Jibrin, a seasoned administrator who once headed the Abuja Geographic Information Service, has enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

So, how can the every day Nigerians with no “connections” apply and receive their C of Os? In Kaduna State this is how it goes; simply walk into the KADGIS Office at 31 Ali Akilu Road, Unguwar Sarki Kaduna, collect and fill an application form or visit kadgis.kdsg.gov.ng to download the form free of charge. Pay the processing fee of N20,000 at any commercial bank to KADGIS’ account or pay via POS at the agency’s office. After payment, the completed form is submitted together with evidence of payment to the Applications Submission Unit of KADGIS. The applicant will be given an acknowledgement letter containing his or her file number (KDL number). The list of qualified applicants will then be generated and forwarded to the governor for approval. “Offers of Grant” are printed and given to the successful applicants.

Now this is where KADGIS defies the norm; without any ‘follow-up’ or middlemen, the agency’s staff will call all successful applicants through their telephone numbers; acceptance forms will be filled and offers collected. Thereafter, they are expected to pay the initial bill which comprises the premium fees and ground rents. After this process is completed and prerequisite documents are submitted, the C of O will be issued to the applicant within 30 working days, at most 90 days.

Interestingly, for entrepreneurs applying for land, the process is even easier; the business entity does not need to visit KADGIS or any other government office apart from Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), which is a one-stop investment shop headed by Umma Aboki. KADIPA aims to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Kaduna State, especially to meet the World Bank target of 170 days to register a business. Basically, the agency does all the running around on behalf of prospective investors to acquire their business permits, land and other requirements to run a successful business.

Since 2015, it has attracted over $2.1bn in actual and pledged investments. In fact, the World Bank rated Kaduna State as the best sub-national in its 2018 Ease of Doing Business Ranking and in 2020 the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) ranked Kaduna State as the first in the quantum of foreign direct investment attracted within the first six months of the year.

So, with an improved land registry and dedicated leadership, KADGIS has opened the space for investors to flock to Kaduna state, with the active collaboration of KADIPA. This has impacted positively on the economy and the evidence is all over Kaduna state.

Farida is a Special Assistant on Media and Communication