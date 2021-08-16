Surveyor-general of the federation (SGoF), Taiwo Adeniran, has stated that the land tenure system in the country is affecting surveying practice in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The surveyor-general made this assertion at the weekend in Abuja, while delivering his goodwill message at a one-day surveying focused seminar organised by the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Abuja branch, with the theme: “Surveying Practice in the FCT; Problems and Prospects.”

He said the system cannot effectively support private sector driven enterprises and development and development initiatives as it creates too much bureaucracy in the documentation of the land transactions, registration, and titling, hence there is lockup capital in the land system which does not support people empowerment.

“This has been the major burden on the practice of surveying in the FCT as the government is the major user of practicing surveyors’ services.

“This is one of the reasons that necessitated the call for the repealing of the Land Use Act of 1978 and the introduction of Land Reform in 2007,” he argued.

The nation’s chief surveyor who believes that there are lots of jobs modern day surveyors can do lamented that there are no jobs for surveyors in Nigeria and in particular the FCT.

According to him, all a surveyor need do is to continue to update himself in knowledge and be innovative and assertive to attract and even create jobs instead of waiting for non-existing government jobs and be discouraged in the believe that there are no jobs.

He therefore advocated that the current curriculum of surveying institutions in the country should be reviewed to incorporate other core areas in Surveying and Geomatics to prepare them not only to be technically proficient, but to also be corporate managers.

In his keynote address the chief consultant, Arinmap Consultants, Layi Arinola cited lack of understanding and funding for the sector from the political leadership rather than competence, overemphasis on paper qualification, reluctance of surveyors in building capacity, the complexity of the FCT cadastral plans, and disunity among the professionals among other factors as the bane of surveying practice in the FCT and the nation in general.

He called on critical stakeholders to come together and strengthen internal cohesion to save the surveying profession in Nigeria, which according to him is bleeding and heading towards total collapse.

Earlier in his welcome address, the FCT chairman, APPSN and chief organiser of the seminar, Solomon Olukotun disclosed that the theme of the day was necessitated by the fact that surveying practice in the FCT had gone through a lot of challenges due to the territory’s peculiar nature.