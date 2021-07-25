The Kaduna Police Command said it received a report through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubacha that on July 24, 2021, at about 0900hrs information emanating from Kenyi village in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, had it that some people of the said village were engaged in a hostile fracas over a piece of land.

According to the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement on Sunday, she said the situation deteriorated to a boiling point that resulted in one of the disputing parties threatened with dangerous arms to eliminate a certain Dauda Fidelis, who is one of the warring parties.

He said, on receipt of the information, the DPO immediately mobilised to the site and swiftly averted what would have been a tragedy and arrested five suspects who were later identified in the course of investigation as “Ishaya Daniel, Sunday Musa, Douglas Inuwa, Kefas Inuwa and Ezra Inuwa all of Kenyi village and recovered from them an AK47 rifle loaded with twenty nine rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunitions and a 9 x 18mm Makarov pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunitions.”

The Police spokesperson said it was worthy of note that the swift response by the Police did not only forestall the foreseeable calamity but also restored normalcy in the community.

Meanwhile, he said investigation into the incident was ongoing to unravel the source of the firearms and a possible arrest of more suspects in order to dispossess them of their illegal weapons, if any.

Towards this end, he said the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, CP Umar Muri, called on all communities to always embrace dialogue as an alternative dispute resolution rather than taking up arms against each other that will result in an unintended but disastrous consequences.

The Commissioner of Police said he has also pledged to dispassionately investigate the incident and prosecute all those found culpable to serve as a deterrence to would-be offenders.