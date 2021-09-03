A 45-year-old landlady simply identified as Folasade has allegedly killed her tenant, Omolola Oladipupo, during a fight in Ondo State.

The incident was said to have happened on Tuesday at Taotao Street, Lotogbe area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Folasade, who was said to have been having issues with her tenant, allegedly hit the deceased on the head which resulted in her death.

The incident was said to have created confusion among neighbours when the landlady was said to have pushed the deceased tenant who she accused of walking across her pot while she was cooking.

According to the husband of the deceased, Oladipupo Ikudabo, “I heard that my wife said she wanted to pass and that the landlady should remove her pot from where she was cooking on the way to the kitchen.

“Before I would come out of the house, my landlady had pushed my wife on the floor. When I saw her condition, I quickly rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.”

The police public relations officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying the Ondo State Police Command has arrested the suspect after the case was reported by some people living in the area.