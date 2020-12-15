By Our Correspondent

Lanre founded Noah’s Ark, one of West Africa’s leading independent agencies, in 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started out in 1990 as a Trainee Copywriter at MC&A: Saatchi & Saatchi, Lagos. He was an Associate Creative Director at Insight-Grey till 2003 when he joined TBWA\Concept as CD. He left in 2008 as ECD to start Noah’s Ark.

Noah’s Ark has since evolved into a Group of specialist agencies/businesses. It comprises of Integrated Indigo (PR), The Red Wolf Company (Creative Digital), Underdog Productions (Content/Production) and Media Mast (Media Independent).

He graduated with a Combined Hons in Linguistics and English from the University of Ilorin in 1989. He has attended several professional training programmes in the course of his career. He is an alumnus of the School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos and the London Business School Executive Programmes.

Lanre is actively involved in the Nigerian creative community with a special passion for inspiring and grooming the next generation. He was part of the pioneer team that started the Lagos Advertising & Ideas Festival (LAIF). He’s the current chairman of LAIF Management Board. He has been on the juries of festivals across and beyond the continent, like the Pitcher Awards, African Cristal Festival, Cristal MAD, Loeries and the Cannes Lions. He has also served as a mentor in the Loeries Students Portfolio Boot Camp.