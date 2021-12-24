Leadway Pensure PFA Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Lanre Idris as its new managing director, heralding a new era in the company’s impressive history.

This appointment follows the recent retirement of Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, the erstwhile managing director, who steered the ship of the organisation for over a decade.

Lanre Idris boasts of years of managerial experience and versatility spanning various positions across different organisations and industries. His expertise covers areas in Leadership, Information Systems, Governance, Risk and Business Process management.

Before his appointment as the managing director of Leadway Pensure, Mr. Idris served as the executive director/COO of the organisation during which he was instrumental to the transformation and the remarkable growth the organisation recorded.

He has worked with diverse teams across the country, serving in various senior management positions in leading organisations. He was formerly the general manager at Tehila Communications Ltd, a value added services company in Lagos, before moving on to become the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Prestel Communications Ltd., Benin.

Speaking on his appointment, the former chairman of Leadway Pensure PFA, Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, said: “the board, management and staff of Leadway Pensure PFA are proud of the appointment of Mr. Lanre Idris as the new managing director.

“He is a seasoned business leader who has been an important member of our company and the industry as a whole. We are confident that he will pick up the baton and sustain Leadway Pensure as a leading Pension Fund Administrator in the country.”

Mr. Idris is as much a personal development beacon as he is an industry player. He is a member of professional bodies such as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Institute for Operational Excellence (IOE), the Chartered Institute for IT and the International Institute for Business Analysis (IIBA). He has also contributed to the growth of the pension industry in Nigeria, serving on a number of industry committees.

When asked what the future holds for the company, Lanre Idris said: “the faith and support of the board, management, and staff of Leadway Pensure will help us retain and solidify our status as industry leaders.

“We are unflinching in our mission of unrivalled pension services and financial comfort to our teeming customers, and we shall continue to prioritize excellent customer experience in our operations. We are clear on where we are headed, and I can boldly say that the future is very exciting for us and all our stakeholders.”