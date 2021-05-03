BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from the MacAuthur Foundation has trained 50 selected persons over the weekend in Kaduna as community monitors on projects advocacy, social accountability, civic rights, networking and conflict resolution.

The participants at the two-day training, which include community leaders, youth leaders, head teachers , traditional leaders, civil society organisations (CSOs), school based management committee (SBMC), and health facility committee were drawn from Soba, Kaura and Chikun local government areas (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The Executive Director of LANW, Barrister Rebecca Sako-John, in her welcome address said the training was made possible under her Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) with the objective to prepare community monitors for civic engagement and underatanding their civic rights and responsibilities.

On the first day of the training, Hannatu Ahuwan, who was one of the resource persons took the participants on advocacy skills, social accountability tools and networking as necessary ingredients in project monitoring in their various communities.

Barrister Sako-John and Mr Samuel Akai on the second day took the participants through understanding civic rights and conflict resolution respectively.

Speaking after the event, one of the participants, Umar Shehu, said the resource persons have impacted greatly on them during the two-day training with requisite knowledge on issues that will make them good monitors of projects in their various communities.

“The knowledge we have acquired here in the past two days will help us going forward as community monitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will trickle down the knowledge to other members of my community so that we can ensure that all projects within our communities are of standard and in accordance with rules of engagement,” he said.