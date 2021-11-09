The need to strengthen the capacity of women and empower them toward their economic emancipation yesterday took the centre stage as Lift Above Organisation (LAPO) tasked Governor Godwin Obaseki and government at all level to invest more in women development.

The acting chief executive of LAPO, Chief Honestus Ayo Obadiora, disclosed this in a two-day event organised by the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED), in collaboration with LAPO in Benin City, Edo State.

He said LAPO had invested in women development at both national and state level to strengthen women’s cooperatives and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

He said the partnership with the development research and project centre, under PAWED project is designed to strengthen the capacities of women.

Obadiora said, “The capacity building training, which is part of the on-going efforts to place women’s groups and association to be able to advocate for improved investment in women, is part of the national stratagem aimed to empower women and increase the salience of women economic issues, in Nigeria.”

In her speech, the national coordinator of PAWED, Fai’iza Munttaka, said 35 women collectives and associations in the formal and informal sector of Edo State are into advocacy and communication on women’s economic advancement.