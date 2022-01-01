Lagos State government has commended the Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa led House of Assembly for passing the bill, establishing Lagos State University of Education, LASUED.

The state government assured that with the law establishing the proposed two Universities in place, every other logistics, including finances, equipment, and instructional materials, capacity building among others to ensure a smooth take off would be supported.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab who stated this commended the House for backing the Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu administration’s vision for quality Education and Technology with appropriate legislations.

He further explained that, Lagos Assembly lawmakers had during their plenary session on Monday, November 15, 2021 adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions) on Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bill 2021.

Following the recommendations, the special adviser explained that the Deputy Speaker, Hon.Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who presided over the plenary in November, thereafter adopted the recommendations of the committee as the resolutions of the House.

He added that the passing of the LASUED bill by the House has put a stamp on the establishment of two additional State Universities, that is, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology by the Sanwo – Olu administration.

Wahab noted that the two bills coming at the time when JAMB candidates were jostling for university admissions was a further demonstration of the State Government’s commitment to giving students of Lagos State origin unrestricted access to university education, while promoting the growth of science and technology education in the state.

