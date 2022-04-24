Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut over alleged misconduct of some students of the school in Dubai be reopened from Monday April 25th, 2022.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo in a statement said the directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident.

She said, ‘’Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.

‘’The state government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident.

‘’The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on a scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

‘’An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

‘’Besides, the ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month.’’

Meanwhile, the state government has insisted that both public and private schools across the state must resume on Monday, 25 April, in line with the harmonized academic calendar for the 2022/2022 session.

The state government disclosed that the academic calendar for the session had been fixed and that it would be necessary for all parties to adhere strictly to it, in order to avoid disruption.

According to the government, all proprietors and administrators, who are saddled with the responsibility of coordinating student’s affairs, must ensure that they resume on the stipulated date.

It maintained that the concerns expressed by principals and school owners on public holidays, including workers day, Eid-El-Fitr and Eid-El-Kabir, have been put into consideration and embedded in the calendar as well.

The Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance for the state, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, stressed that all school administrators must adhere strictly to the directives.