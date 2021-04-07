BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

In support of the Lagos State Government cleaner-Lagos initiative, Rite Foods Limited, one of the fastest-growing foods and beverages companies in West Africa has sponsored the cleanup of the Alpha beach, in Lekki areas of the state.

Speaking on the environmental sanitation exercise, the managing director of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, affirmed that the company is committed to a cleaner and healthier environment and will continue to contribute to environmental preservation to make the society habitable.

He stated that the project is to ensure that the solid and packaging wastes do not end up in the ocean from the beach, thereby constituting hazards to aquatic lives and for people that make use of the ocean for other activities.

According to him, the recyclable waste can be turned into other useful products and helps create more jobs and also keep the environment clean.

“Food and beverage packaging waste like the PET bottles end up in the wrong places, in our beaches, oceans and waterways or litter the communities where we work and live. We have a responsibility to protect the environment hence we have gathered today to clear all sorts of waste from the beach,” he stated.

The Rite Foods boss therefore enjoined Nigerians to dispose and separate their waste properly, in order to keep Lagos healthier for habitation.

“Keeping the environment clean should be the concern of all its citizens, and this will rid the society of certain diseases associated with dirty environments,” Adegunwa added.