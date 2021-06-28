The Lagos state government has tasked consultant pharmacists to rededicate their efforts in ensuring quality healthcare services to clients and patients at all levels.

Recall that more than 1, 500 fellows of the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP), that are public servants have been accorded consultant status by the federal government of Nigeria, through the National Council on Establishment.

The Lagos state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made the call at the opening ceremony of the sensitization workshop, organised by Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the WAPCP, Nigeria chapter, said the process of implementing the pharmacy consultant cadre across states of the federation is ongoing and Lagos state will not be left behind.

“To that effect, the state government has approved the pharmacy consultant cadre, adding that a circular has been issued to that effect by the office of the head of service of operation,” he added.

Abayomi, who was represented by the director, Pharmaceutical Services, pharm. Mosunmola Beckley, emphasized that the beneficiaries of this cadre are pharmacists who are Fellows of the WAPCP, adding that, currently, there are about 99 Fellows in the state.

in line with international best practice, the creation of the pharmacy consultant cadre will positively impact the healthcare delivery system and assured that patients derived the best in terms of medication therapy given to improve the quality of life, the commissioner assured.

The chairman of the governing council of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Mora, said the landmark recognition by the federal government took 30 years of submission of memoranda and position papers by PCN and other stakeholders to achieve, while applauding president Muhammadu Buhari for the approval.

He noted that skills, expertise and competencies of the fellows of the College that have now be accorded consultant status will be of no benefit to the patients in approved healthcare provider facilities, unless the system within these healthcare tiers are followed.

“The consultant pharmacist must be allowed to share his/her knowledge with the physicians, nursing care personnel, medical laboratory scientists, radiographers and others in the provision of integrated healthcare delivery services,” he added.