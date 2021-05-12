BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

The Lagos State government has threatened to enforce COVID-19 pandemic law in order to curb the spread of the virus and misleading information about the pandemic.

According to section 11 of the new gazette of the Lagos State Coronavirus Pandemic law 2021, the executive governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has the right to order for a quarantine of a person or group of persons to be quarantined until it is safe for such quarantine order to be lifted in Lagos State.

The state’s commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a press briefing on Wednesday said, providing false or deliberate misleading information when filling out the online platform is an offence punishable by one year imprisonment and/or fines according to Section 17 of the Coronavirus Pandemic law 2021.

According to Abayomi, Section 17 of the same law, if passengers break the quarantine rules, they may face a penalty of up to ₦300,000 and/or one year imprisonment.

The commissioner, while giving an update on the vaccination exercise in the state, said in addition to the initial 507,000 dose, Lagos has received another 57,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine from the Federal Government, adding that these vaccines will cover 28,000 people over the course of two doses.

Given the small number of doses received, Abayomi said the Ministry of Health will deploy some of these vaccines via a ring strategy.

He explained that ring vaccination controls an outbreak by vaccinating and monitoring a ring of people around each infected individual, as the idea is to form a buffer of immune individuals to prevent the spread of the disease.

Speaking on Positive Passengers of Interest (POI) by Nationality, the commissioner said while 51 per cent of the POIs were Nigerians, India and China accounted for about 44 per cent of all POIs in April 2021, while adding that the state has come up with five strategies to curb potential third wave.

“The state has intensified testing to pick up new cases. Positive cases will be subjected to a mandatory seven day quarantine. The state has also deployed technology to monitor confirmed cases and ramped up oxygen supply,” he added.

To achieve herd immunity, Abayomi said the state is seeking partnership with the private sector to increase the number of vaccine doses administered in the state.

He however pleaded with residents to comply with the non-pharmaceutical interventions like frequent hand washing, practicing social distancing and avoiding public gathering, among others.