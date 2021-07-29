The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retired), has charged elected officials for the local government administration in the state to be committed to development of their communities.

She gave them this advice while presenting certificates of return to the chairmen and councillors elected for the 20 local government areas and the 37 local council development areas in the state.

Those presented with the certificates are those who emerged victorious in the council election held last Saturday.

LASIEC chairman, urged the newly elected grassroots officials to live up to the expectations of the people and serve them.

Justice Phillips, while congratulating all the candidates who participated in the election and their teams for a hard-fought campaign, urged all contestants in the election to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

She said that LASIEC had improved on the conduct of the last elections, compared to others conducted in the past, adding that the commission ensured early distribution of materials and that its officials arrived early at polling units.

Justice Phillips said though there were some initial administrative hiccups such as late arrival of materials and smart card readers malfunctioning, the challenges were swiftly resolved through the commission’s election support centre team.

“Although the turnout was relatively low, unfortunately, this has been the bane of local government elections generally in the country, but we thank God above all that despite some pockets of unrest, it was generally peaceful, free and fair.

“The local government administration is very important, as it impacts directly on the existential survival of the community people, aside from being a fundamental feature of modern participatory democracy.

“The best strategy to combat voter apathy, therefore, is for elected officials to live up to the expectations of the citizenry,” she said.