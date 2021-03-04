BY DUSATN AGHEDO, Lagos

The Special Adviser to the Lagos Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka has appealed to practitioners in the real estate sector and general public to join hands with the state government to eliminate unethical practices in the real estate industry and ensure that perpetrators of dubious acts are dealt with in accordance with relevant provisions of the state laws.

Benson-Awoyinka who spoke during the Alphacrux Real Estate Outlook Conference held virtually x-rayed the efforts and activities of the state government in the real estate sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alphacrux Real Estate Outlook Conference is an annual gathering of industry experts, developers, economists, and investors in the built industry, to network, learn, share knowledge and discuss the business year.

The Special Adviser maintained that if integrity is restored to the real estate profession, more international investments would be attracted to the country and would be beneficial to many individuals, the state and country as a whole.

She insisted that the real estate market must be transparent for investors to be willing to invest their resources, stressing that this is what Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA, and the State Government stand for.

Benson-Awoyinka stressed that the economic growth of any nation depends on the combined efforts of various individual business ventures, institutions, public and private bodies.

She commended the organiser of the event for recognising the efforts of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as it relates to Real Estate activities in the state.

Benson-Awoyinka also stated that the giant strides made by LASRERA within the short period of its establishment are yielding the desired results, saying one of which is the increased awareness about the office.

She said, “Basically as a government, LASRERA came into being as a response to perceived and reported cases of fraudulent practices in the real estate sector. Constitutionally, government exists for the purpose of protecting lives and property, it would be insensitive on the part of government to have ignored thousands of Lagosians who have at one time or the other fell culprit of these fraudulent practices.”