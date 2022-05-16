Nigerian Government in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has begun processes to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for rodent control and ending outbreak of Lassa fever in the country.

This was the thrust at the opening of a three-day Stakeholders’ Review and Validation Workshop for Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Rodent Control (Deratization)in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

The event, organised by the federal ministry of environment through a One-Health approach with support from the WHO Country office is targeted at promoting public health and safety of Nigerians.

The director, pollution control and environmental health department, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Charles Ikeah, said this was necessary as continued fatality cases of Lassa fever was worrisome.

He said one of the successful approaches to reducing Lassa fever outbreak is through rodent control, which will reduce the contact between rodents and human.

Ikeah, represented by deputy director, sewage and air emission management,

Alhaji Idi Maleh, said current programmes to control rodent in the country was done in an unprofessional manner.

Speaking at the Validation exercise, WHO Nigeria country tepresentative, Dr Walter Mulombo, represented by the national consultant, public health and environment, Dr Edwin Isotu-Edeh, said since the first Lassa fever outbreak in 2018, stakeholders saw the need to synergise to halt the spread.

He said it was worrisome that Nigeria still battling with preventable diseases such as Lassa fever, saying the meeting was a right step in the right direction.

He said it is critical for Standard Operating Procedure to be standardised, saying activities on rodent control in rivers state should be uniformed as country.