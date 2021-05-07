BY Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Tunde Oguntola, Abuja, FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta; TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure ADEBAYO WAHEED,

As condolence messages pour in for the family of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye following the sudden death of his first son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, the church has said the pastor’s death was not due to COVID-19 infection, adding that he was in good health before he went to bed and died in his sleep.

The deceased, who was assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, was said to have conducted a church programme the previous day and had returned home to sleep from which he passed on. He was said to be hale and hearty with no known health condition.

Dare, the third child of Pastor Adeboye, was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. It was reported that after he did not wake up as usual, his wife went to check on him and found out that he had passed on.

A statement on RCCG’s official Twitter account signed by the church’s public relations unit said the 43-year-old died in his sleep with no prior health issues on May 4, 2021.

The church’s statement reads in part: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with the blessings of three seeds and a beautiful wife. Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9, 1978 –May4, 2021. Remain forever in our heart.”

Expectedly sympathies have poured in from every quarter.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended his deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Adeboye on the passing of his son, Dare.

He also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The resident prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and to comfort grieving family, friends and associates.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also sent his sympathies to the Adeboyes for their tragic loss.

In a message of condolence to the general overseer and RCCG members, Jonathan expressed sadness over the passing on of the pastor, describing him as a much loved clergyman.

In the message, the former president said: “My family and I condole with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the entire membership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the general overseer, and a much loved clergyman.

“Though I never knew Pastor Dare personally, I have had cause to meet his father, Pastor Adeboye, and it would seem that the apple did not fall far from the tree.

“From every account, Pastor Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and a credit to the Body of Christ. He was known to emulate the godliness and moral leadership that his father is well known for.

“We share in the grief that naturally comes when such a devout man passes on to eternal glory. May God grant his family and ministry the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Osinbajo Visits Pastor Adeboye Over Son’s Death

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday visited Pastor Adeboye following his son’s demise. .

This was disclosed in a tweet by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

Akande tweeted, ”VP Osinbajo visits Daddy G.O, Pastor Adeboye and Mummy G.O this morning, commiserating on the sad loss of our beloved Pastor Dare.

“He was accompanied by Gov. Abiodun and Minister Keyamo. May Pastor Dare’s memory be blessed and the Lord grant fortitude to Daddy G.O, Mummy, the family and all.”

Governors Console Adeboye

Some state governors have joined in commiserating with the renowned pastor, his family and the church

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday expressed his sympathy over the death of the Pastor Dare.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, yesterday expressed shock over the death of the young, and vibrant pastor who, according to him, was a role model not only to the youths at the RCCG, but in the country.

Abiodun who paid a condolence visit to the respected clergyman described Dare’s death as heart-wrenching and shocking, saying he was one of the people who had followed the spiritual trajectory of the young pastor in the vineyard of God.

While expressing his condolences to Papa Adeboye, Abiodun equally commiserated with the entire RCCG family.

He urged Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that Dare served and died in the service of God, noting that his footprints in the church will forever remain indelible.

Abiodun also prayed that God gives the Adeboye family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and strengthen the church, in this time of trial.

On his part, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the sudden death of the late Dare as tragic and a huge loss to Christendom, Adeboye’s dynasty and the youths, considering the role of the deceased in youth mentorship as an assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde said, “Undoubtedly, if Christ tarries, no one is excused from the tragic end of death. What is most desirable is that we all come of ripe age and live our lives well in the hope that we bury our parents and not the other way round.

“It becomes devastating when a father experiences this kind of loss. This is indeed a big blow to take. Pastor Dare was a promising servant of God. His death in his prime is, to say the least, excruciatingly painful.

“While we condole with our father in the Lord, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, and the entire family of RCCG worldwide on this irreplaceable loss, we urge Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the words of God: “He gives and takes. He is an unquestionable God.”

Governor Akeredolu maintained that Pastor Adeboye has been a great benefactor of the state through the RCCG’s many interventions, adding that the state will continue to pray for him.

He, however, prayed that the good Lord will reward the late Pastor Dare with eternal rest and peace in the bosom of his creator.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also sent his heartfelt sympathy to Pastor Adeboye, urging the deceased’s family, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye in good faith.

The governor said, “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like the late Pastor Dare Adeboye.”

He added that the pastoral and wise counsel of Pastor D, as he was fondly called, would be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

“I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest,” he said.

Similarly, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday expressed shock and sadness over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The governor said the demise of the young and vibrant minister of the gospel is a huge loss, not only to the Redeemed Christian Church of God but also to the entire church in Nigeria.

A statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying: “On behalf of the Government and people of Benue State, i console the father of the deceased, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and encourage him to take solace in the fact that his son followed his footsteps in the service of God and died as a servant of the Lord.

“The avalanche of condolences and tributes from Nigerians home and abroad who knew Pastor Dare Adeboye attest to his good reputation as a man who was truly loved by the people.”

Governor Ortom further prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the painful loss.

PFN Commiserates With Adeboye

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described as tragic the demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

The PFN, in its condolence message issued by its national publicity secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, described the news of the death of the son of the Redeemed Church’s general overseer as shocking.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord uphold them,” the Fellowship said.

The PFN further prayed that God give the family and the church the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria under the able leadership of His Eminence, Bishop, Dr. Wale Oke, deeply mourns Pastor Dare Adeboye’s departure at such a tender age of 42. Let us continue in prayer, and watch in the same way with thanksgiving”(Col. 4:2 KJV).”