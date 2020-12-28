By ABRAHAM NDA-ISAIAH

“Tell me not, in mournful numbers, life is but an empty dream! For the soul is dead that slumbers and things are not what they seem. Life is real! Life is earnest! And the grave is not its goal; dust thou art, to dust returnest, was not spoken of the soul.”

Dear brother, the above lines from “A Psalm of Life”, a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, have been my consolation since you embarked on the journey to the great beyond: at least I am assured that the grave is not the goal of life, and the saying that we must all return to dust where we came from refers to the flesh and not the soul. As I begin to reach out for the right words to express my thoughts about you, I can remember the many valued and meaningful roles you played throughout your life.

Your untimely death is a big blow to us all — it is more cruel than terms could give out. I am yet to come to terms with the harsh reality that you are gone. You have thrown the family into inexpressible anguish, tears, pain and despair. You have created a vacuum that will take our family years to fill. Since you left us, I have tossed and turned on my bed every night trying to sleep a wink at night, hoping against hope that your painful exit would turn a bad dream that could soon unfold into pleasant reality.

Your premature passing is a challenge too hot for us to handle. But I take solace in the indisputable fact that, as our Chairman, you died in the course of active duty. You died working “For God and Country”. You died in honour. You were industrious, idealistic, suave and brotherly.

When in May 1993 you approached me to say we should work together, it marked the beginning of what has become a legacy adored in the country and even beyond. In 1996 you reiterated in your usual manner, “Leave everything you are doing and let us work together.” And when I dabbled into the unknown with you, I became better off for it. That many people see me as a shrewd administrator and manager of men today is because I’m a product of your nurturing prowess.

As a pioneer staff member of the LEADERSHIP Group at a time the media organisation was struggling to carve a niche, you drove us rigorously till we felt drained and exhausted at times, but today I am a product of your unalloyed mentorship. I could recall in July 2002 when you returned from one of your travels you gave me a book written by D.A. Benton titled “How To Think Like A CEO: The 22 Vital Traits You Need To Be The Person At The Top”.

On another trip, you still bought the same book for me. This was the extent to which you went to groom me for entrepreneurship and other higher responsibilities. When we moved from Garki II to our permanent office in Utako District you handed over the first table you used as chairman of LEADERSHIP Group to me.

I will never forget the day you rebuked me for toying with my spirituality. That Sunday morning, while we were driving to International Praise Church in Kaduna, you asked me about my Bible. And not satisfied with my answer, you were so disappointed that I couldn’t come to church with my Bible. “You can buy food and other accessories for yourself but you can’t spend your money on God’s word,” you reproached me. And in your characteristic manner, you surprised me with a brand new Bible on May 3, 1997, a few days to my birthday.

Our late dad of blessed memory was right during one of my conversations with him when he said, “You know Sam, your brother, is an ideas man…” You proved him right not only with your entrepreneurial spirit but also your “Big Ideas” mantra. The word “impossibility” did not exist in your dictionary. Since you left, your employees, associates, close allies and even highly placed public officials have been attesting to your straightforwardness and consistency of direction.

Throughout your sojourn on earth you were bold, brave, courageous — and your heart was a fountain of human kindness. You were a brother who had a soft spot for his sisters. Apart from thinking highly of them, you gave them special attention, which extended to all your sisters-in-law.

I recall one of our trips to Enugu for a business consultation, and while we were talking about family matters the issues pertaining to our sisters came up and you got very emotional.

Until you left, my sisters had the best brother in the world. To your brothers and sisters, you were as close as hands and feet and the family bond was like needle and thread. You were such a caring and loving brother that you went out of your way, even if it meant spending your last kobo, to protect your siblings.

When I met you some months ago to inform you about “The Legacy Project” I was working on, you expressly approved it and was enthralled by the concept. The expression on your face betrayed your emotions as I could see the excitement.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, I came to the office on my way from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where I had gone to enroll for my doctorate degree. On getting to the office I was told you left a few minutes ago after inaugurating the Board of Economists of NATIONAL ECONOMY newspaper. As I was driving home, I pondered meeting with you to discuss my choice of course for the doctoral degree.

I had no inkling that fortune had perfected plans to play a sad tune for us the next day. In the morning of that fateful Friday when I went to the hospital to see how you were faring after receiving information that you fell ill and was rushed to the health facility for medical attention, you were in high spirits, cheerful, and still your lively self. When you saw me, you said, “You are here?” Later that day, at an unholy hour of the night, two of our younger brothers came to my house to break the news of your passing. It was as if I was in a trance.

I didn’t imagine myself writing a tribute to you now or even in the next 20 years to come, because untimely death does not run in the family. Your paternal grandfather lived to over 90 years; your grandmother spent over 75 years on earth; and your dad passed on at over 80 years of age. Why would death rob us of you in the prime of your life? In all my questions and the answers I am yet to get convinced. But I still judge God faithful even though at times I fight the doubts within me. I don’t question Him. His sovereignty can’t be questioned.

Although your life on this side of eternity was brief, it was most impactful. You came, you saw, you conquered. It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway and heartaches make a lane we would walk our way to heaven and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly and in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one can ever fill.

As I continue to turn the pages in your life, I see you as a man who was determined and unwilling to settle for less. You lived an upright life underpropped by a strong sense of right and wrong.

You were not a cruel man and you wanted everyone to understand that nothing can be gained from holding a grudge or leaving any issue that was very wrong unclear. You spoke out when it really counted; your strong philosophies did not allow you to let something wrong stand unchallenged. You cared enough to act and follow through. You never let anyone or anything stand in the way of making things right.

I can only imagine how much more you could have accomplished in life, were it not for the cold hands of death. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

We will remember you through the many people still left behind whose lives you touched positively. You may not realize it, but you left an amazing legacy behind — your wife and children, your mother, brothers and sisters. They are your legacy. Through them you left this world a better place than you found it, and for that you have to be very proud.

You were born on May 1, a public holiday set aside to mark Workers’ Day. Interestingly, you are being committed to mother earth today, another public holiday to mark the Christmas celebrations. It shows you are special — a child of destiny.

You are not going to be buried but planted. You are a seed planted in a fertile ground by the river which doesn’t grow into a plant unless it dies first. In us you will sprout and continue with your good work.

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom our Lord.