Lagos State University (LASU) has entered into a partnership with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) on human capacity development, training and research.

LASU acting vice chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke and president and chairman of council of CIPM, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, formalised the commitment of their respective institutions last Wednesday at the Conference Room of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Main Campus, Ojo.

The partnership covers human capacity building, collaboration on research, establishment of HR academy, curriculum integration, opportunities for students’ internship, amongst others.

Oke expressed his happiness with the message that LASU is a worthy institution to partner with. “On behalf of the Management and our members of staff who are also members of the CIPM, I welcome to LASU, where things are happening.

Not only are we number two in Nigeria, we are also the best state university. You have partnered with the best,” he said.