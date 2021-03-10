BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), has debunked reports alleging that the state university was extorting millions of naira from 2019/2020 graduates without delivering their certificates via courier as promised.

The management also denied allegations that COVID-19 guidelines and protocols were disregarded in the process of issuing certificates to the graduates on the university campus.

It would be recalled that in October 2020, LASU issued a directive to students, to apply for their certificates and have them delivered via courier; this the management said is in a bid to forestall the outbreak, spread of COVID-19 on her campus.

Following the allegation, the university’s coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Ademola Adekoya in a signed statement said the allegation of extortion by the university was not only mischievous and malicious, but also misleading.

According to him, enforcement of COVID-19 protocols is only effective when complemented with the act of taking personal responsibility, saying the use of facemask is already made compulsory before gaining entrance into the campus and facilities, as is the washing of hands.

Adekoya said, “Contrary to the falsehood, claim that the university did not send the certificates for those who had paid for the delivery, we confirm that a good number of graduates have received their certificates via courier and those of other applicants are also being processed for delivery.

‘’In fact, most of the applicants would have had their certificates delivered to them if not for the three weeks JAC National Industrial

Action in the universities that delayed the processing.’’