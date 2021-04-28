ADVERTISEMENT

BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has advised the general public to disregard social media posts claiming that the university was attacked by hoodlums on Monday, 26th April, 2021.

LEADERSHIP recalls the unrest at the Iyana-Iba axis of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway with scores dead and many injured as commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada riders and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) clashed on Monday in Lagos, over tariff increment and ticketing.

The violence making the rounds on social media with different videos was initially alleged to be a fracas between the okada riders and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), but was however debunked by Jimoh Buhari, the spokesman to the chairman, NURTW Lagos chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, who denied NURTW involvement saying that no NURTW official was involved in the clash, as it was RTEAN.

But the ivory tower in a signed statement by its coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr Ademola Adekoya, he said “Images of the fracas being circulated are those from outside the university campus, along the Iyana Iba-Alaba axis.

“For emphasis, neither was anyone attacked, nor any property destroyed within the university premises. We therefore wish to state that the university campus, Ojo, is safe and secured,’’ he said.