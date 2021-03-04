BY ROYAL IBEH, Lagos

The management of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in conjunction with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN), Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and other members of the healthcare community has paid glowing tributes to their colleagues who passed on in the line of duty recently.

The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, while delivering his opening address in an online platform said, “We have never had it so bad like this, I shed tears when I heard about these deaths, these are people that are well known to me and I am yet to get over these incidents as we speak, this is why we decided to use this avenue to honour them”.

The CMD welcomed the families of the deceased who were present at the virtual day of tributes and commiserated with MDCAN, ARD and JOHESU.

He prayed for the souls of the departed ones to rest at the bosom of the almighty God and prayed against any more deaths.

Venerable Stephen Adesoye, the Chaplain of the Chapel of Light St. Luke the Physician, LASUTH, offered prayers for the hospital community at large as well as adding that God will continue to support the families of the deceased.

In his tribute to late Dr. Oyedokun Oyedele, the Chairman of MDCAN, Dr. Mumini Amisu described the death of the late Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist who spent almost his entire life in the service of LASUTH and Lagos State Government as a rude shock stressing that he was a disciplined doctor who treated his patients with love and respect.

Dr. Aderonke Adesiyan delivered a tribute in respect of late Dr. Mrs. Ifeoma Grace Egbunike, describing her as a brilliant medical doctor and a fashionable person who joined LASUTH as a LOCUM staff after she retired from the Military Hospital.