BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

In its resolve to ensure that Lagosians get portable water at all times, the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) has entered into a partnership with the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), an agency with the mandate for water regulations.

Both organisations are putting structures in place to checkmate unauthorised borehole drillers in Lagos State, to ensure safe water production and usage.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos, executive secretary, (LASWARCO), Mrs Funke Femi Adepoju stated that there was need for the Commission and ATWAP to collaborate on standards that will eventually force fake water producers out of the business.

Mrs Adepoju advised water producers to always conform with the regulatory requirements of the state within which they are operating, stressing that both organisations have a very great responsibility on water.

On the role of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control( NAFDAC), Mrs Ativie made it clear that NAFDAC is a Federal body and goes beyond water while LASWARCO is operating within the state, adding “the law of the state is still biding irrespective of NAFDAC. We are not working at cross purposes. We don’t disturb each other”.

On rights of water producers from other states to sell in Lagos State, Adepoju said “no law restricts water manufacturers in Ogun not to sell in Lagos.