Chief Security Officer, to the late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has joined 2023 presidential race.

Al-Mustapha declared his interest to run on the platform of the Action Alliance.

While picking his nomination form, at the AA secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, the retired Major promised to end insecurity bedeviling the Northeast and Northwest geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

According to him, his administration would provide sustainable development in order to assist in boasting the country’s economy.

The AA national chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, challenged the party members and officers on the need to work towards the victory of the party’s candidates across the nation.

Udeze commended Mustapha for stimulating his beliefs of a better Nigeria.