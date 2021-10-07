Late arrival of voting materials and low turnout of voters marred yesterday’s local government elections in Nasarawa State.

In some polling units across the state, election materials arrived at polling units around 4pm, when some voters were tired and left voting centres.

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, casted his vote around 2:40pm in his Gudi Motor Park 002 polling unit, Gudi, his country home, in Akwanga local government area.

Governor Sule, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote, apologised to voters that turned up for the exercise, for the delay being experienced in conducting the elections in some parts of the state.

He blamed logistics issues, as well as the antics of some unpatriotic elements disrupting the distribution of election materials, stressing that his administration is committed to conducting credible, free and fair elections.

While commending the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), for their efforts towards the conduct of the exercise, the governor noted that delays experienced in commencing the elections in some parts of the state was due to challenges of logistics.

“We want to apologise to the people that come out to vote, because if there are delays, it affects them morally,” he said.

Explaining why he is voting around 2:40 pm, the governor said he deliberately refused to be given special consideration, while some polling units are experiencing delay in the conduct of the election.

He equally commended the peaceful nature of the exercise but disclosed that four persons, including a chairmanship candidate of an opposition party, were arrested in Wamba local government area, for ballot box snatching.

The governor further disclosed that the suspects have since been handed over to the police in Lafia, for proper investigation.

He emphasised that, in spite of attempts to disrupt the smooth conduct of the exercise by some disgruntled elements, his administration is committed to conducting the local government elections, in order to satisfy the yearnings of the people to elect leaders at the third-tier of governance.