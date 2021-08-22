Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the late Pa Olajide Olabode as a man with resilient spirit of excellence which Ekiti people are known for.

The Ado-Ekiti born Pa Olabode, who was a driver to the first premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died on Friday at the age of 89 years.

Fayemi, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Pa Olabode’s demise was painful even though he had lived a long, fulfilling and inspiring life.

He added that though the deceased’s parents could not afford to send him to secondary school having finished Standard 5, he was determined to be a successful man and found the right way to make his life count.

Governor Fayemi who stressed that Olabode’s story was a fulfillment of the holy writ that the gift of a man will pave way for him and make him stand before great men noted that his life was an inspiring story for many young people who have lost hope of actualizing their dreams.

He added that the deceased had the opportunity of ‘riding with presidents’ and great leaders which he ordinarily would not have been able to do if had chosen another route to actualize his dream.

Fayemi said the visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and himself to Pa Olabode’s residence in 2019 was a testament that Olabode served the late Awolowo with integrity, noting that Ekiti people, regardless of their status and age are people of integrity.

The governor said the late Olabode would continue to be celebrated as an icon of resilience, excellence and hard work as well as a source of inspiration for everyone who is confronted with challenges at the point of actualizing their dreams.