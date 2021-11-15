The virtues of the billionaire business mogul and philanthropist, late Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo came alive during the weekend at the annual Keffi Polo Ranch Tournament as the organisers immortalised his legacy and dedicated a trophy in his honour.

The late commercial pilot and humanist was until his demise the patron of Keffi Polo Ranch in Nasarawa State and a strong pillar for the development of polo games in the state.

The late business mogul passed on to Glory on August 8 , 2021 at a private clinic in London.

The one week event which attracted the creme dela creme of the society and lovers of polo game across the country witnessed a special tournament played by professionals in honour of their patron, late Capt Hosa and presentation of trophies to winners.

Some of notable personalities includes, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retire); Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare; former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Hon Ahmed Wadada.

The son of Capt Hosa and executive director, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, Osahon Okunbo, who represented the Okunbo’s family expressed gratitude to Hon Ahmed Wadada and organisers for finding his late father worthy of immortalisation.

Osahon, an entrepreneur and trained engineer while reacting to the honour said the Okunbo’s family are indeed honoured by the gesture, saying their late father built bridges that cut across ethnic, religion, tribe and creed.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Okunbo’s Family, I want to say we are indeed grateful. We are grateful to Hon Ahmed Wadada whom we all consider as a family member. Our late father lived a good life worthy of emulation. His love for humanity knows no bounds, so we are not surprised that this is happening. We are indeed grateful,” Osahon said.

Other notable dignitaries that graced the occasion were Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule,who was represented by his deputy Emmanuel Akabe, Seyi Tinubu, former governor of Adamawa State, Jubril Bindow, Emir of Zazzau, Emir of Keffi, Emir of Nasarawa and other first class Emirs.