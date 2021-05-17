The executive secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, yesterday told Mrs Esther Dogonyaro, widow of the late former Chief of Defence Staff and one time ECOMOG field commander, Gen Joshua Dogoyaro, not to remain in mourning but to be focused and courageous as she mourns the death of her husband.

He said the late General left behind a good name, including playing the role of the real biblical Joshua by leading his people to self-realization and awareness through his active involvement in Church-based organizations.

Rev Pam said this when he paid a condolence visit to the Rayfield residence of the late Dogonyaro who died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 80 at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH.

Rev Pam recalled how the late General worked toward promoting peace and organized the civil community and participated in communal works after retirement.

Responding on behalf of the family, Barr Nanpon Joshua Dogonyaro, son of the deceased, said they were encouraged by the visit of the ES, stating that they would surely promote the ideals of their late father by living exemplary lives as they have learned so much from him.