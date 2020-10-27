By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The families of Late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru has continued to receive monumental condolences on the glorious exit of an Icon, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Sister, Aunty, Friend, In-law and an impact Maker, whose body will be laid to rest on 30th of October at Enugwu, Nanka in Anambra state.

The service of Songs for Late Mrs. Josephine Chinwe Ezeiru would be held on 29th of October 2020 in Orumba North LGA, Enugwu Nanka, Anambra state, which will be followed by the burial service on Friday 30th, October at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Enugwu, Nanka, also in Anambra state and will be concluded with a Thanksgiving service on the 1st of November at same venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru passed onto glory in 2020 after 80years of a fulfilled and blessed life on earth. She was born in 1940 and was the last of six children which her parent birthed. She got married at quite an early age and was blessed with 9 Children, though she had lost her first Son even before graduating from UNN, an experience she struggled to forget.

Late Mrs. Ezeiru graduated and was a certified Teacher, a career she sacrificed just to ensure that her children received the best training and upbringing. She is survived by very successful Children and In-laws, who are making giant strides in several sectors and professions. Amongst them are a Professor of Education in California USA, a Senior banking and finance Manager and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, also the first female Chartered Accountant in Nanka, a Barrister at Law, a Senior Primary Healthcare Personal in the United Kingdom, a Senior Healthcare Professional also in the United Kingdom, a School Executive Director and Proprietress of Jonice International school, a brilliant English graduate from Unilag, a highly talented Song Writer and Artist.

Known for her soft and affectionate demonstration of love, care and benevolence, Mama was also blessed with 8 reputable Sons and Daughter In-law, which includes 3 renowned medical doctors based in the United Kingdom and in Nigeria (one of the blessed memory), a retired Chartered Accountant with Exxon Mobil, a Business man, a US based Pharmacist and an Engineer. She also has 25 grand children who are across several nations of world and are currently engaging diverse areas of academic and career pursuits across different professions including medical, Law, Engineering, IT, finance, management and Pageantry held by Ex Beauty Queen, Chichi Mbagwu who is a first class Chartered Accountant in UK and recently listed as a Nominee for Young Nigeria Female Diaspora Personality Of The Year award, a first class progressive young Oxford University graduate and a Barrister who is currently a finalist in the Black British Business Award (BBBA).

Late Mrs. Josephine Ezeiru was a devout Christian that worked with the EFAC Ministry and was People’s Warden in local Anglican church. She was also an affectionate humanitarian who spent the later part of her life touring the world, mentoring the next generation, spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and engaging in humanitarian work both within and outside the country. She touched everyone, whom she met on her journey, she was a matriarch whose legacy would stand the test of time. May her humble and noble soul continue to rest in the Bossom of God Almighty.