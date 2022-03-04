The mother of the late highlife musician, Dr Orlando Owoh, Madam Christiana Owomoyela, is dead.

Late Orlando Owoh, whose real name was Oladipupo Owomoyela, was a self-styled musician, who was popular in the South West of Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s with his brand of highlife called Kennery Music.

According to a family source, the deceased passed away at the age of 112 years.

The source disclosed that Madam Owomoyela’s death occurred at her hometown, Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo State.

Her son, Orlando Owoh known as the Kennery Master, had several hits. He died on November 4, 2008.

