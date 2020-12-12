ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Pained by the sudden demise of Mr Sam Nda Isaiah, the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sokoto state govenor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal has described Sam as a pharmacist turned accomplished Journalist, entrepreneur and politician.

Tambuwal who is also the vice chairman, Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) said the entrance of Sam into the media space has yielded great results for the country, as many were engaged in the industry.

The statement as personally signed by Tambuwal read in part, “It is with heavy heart and sublime submission to the divine will of God that I receive the news of the demise of Mr Sam Nda Isaiah,the Chairman of the LEADERSHIP Group of Newspapers, who is also (Kakakin Nupe), at the age of 58.

“An accomplished journalist, diverse entrepreneur, pharmacist and politician, Mr Isaiah’s forage into the business of journalism and newspaper publishing no doubt filled a yawning gap of the North’s low engagement in the critical industry of di-urnalism in our country.

“This robust feat gave our dear region an edge not only in national politics but global outreach. It also helped in providing employment for a large chunk of our army of unemployed youths”.

Tambuwal further noted, “On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, I want to use this opportunity to condole his family, the ‘power’ people and government of Niger State for this great loss.

“I also humbly commiserate with the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the LEADERSHIP Group of newspapers.

“May Almighty Allah grant and his family as well as his associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.