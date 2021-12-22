Four hundred and seventy choristers drawn from 12 churches were hosted alongside their Muslims counterparts at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints in Calabar, Cross River State.

Addressing journalists in Calabar on the event, organized annually by the Calabar Nigeria South Stake President, Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, Ephraim Ebong, called for the unity of the nation to enable the nation surmount the challenge of insecurity which has made life unbearable for Nigerians.

The cleric who spoke on the theme: “Light The World,” stated that the only way to overcome the insecurity challenge and a host of several other numerous challenges that has bedeviled the country in recent times is for citizens of the country to unite and co-exist peacefully and speak with one voice.

He said it is only when the people agree to unite, love one another and speak Ione voice irrespective of the ethno-religious divide, that the people can join forces with one another to fight and defeat those behind insecurity, armed banditry among other numerous problems troubling the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only way to achieve peace and unity in our country today is by showing love to one another, this is why I am calling on both non-Christians and the general public to show love to one another as the only alternative.

“I call on Christians, Muslims and people of other faiths and beliefs and the Pentecostal churches, none Christians, to show love to one another to enable our country move forward.

“Today, we are having what we call Music Oral Concert. This is held because every year, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, from first January, we have series of programs we do to touch people’s lives and impact their souls, for people to feel the essence of the season which is the birth of Jesus Christ

“His role is to lightened our burden so in the same vein, we too in the little ways we can, we make people happy, feel relaxed and listen to lyrics that will encourage us to always put their trust and hope in him, no matter any circumstances we find ourselves in any point in time.”

ADVERTISEMENT