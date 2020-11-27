Gender Based Violence (GBV) just like terrorism is a global threat to peaceful human co-existence. To arrest the ugly trend, and especially the upsurge of rape cases in the country, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development launched a situation room and data dashboard. JOY YESUFU writes that this innovation will make quality data available for programme managers to promptly view and respond to cases of abuse.

It’s a fact that the media in Nigeria is replete with stories of gender-based violence at home or on the streets, many of these with gory endings.

This is even as a report commissioned by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social development and the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) Nigeria with support from the Norwegian Government showed that 28 per cent of Nigerian women aged 25-29 have experienced some form of physical violence since age 15.

The study also reports that 15 per cent of women experienced physical violence within 12 months preceding the survey, the level of exposure to the risk of violence varied based on marital status, and that “44 per cent of divorced, separated or widowed women reported experiencing violence since age 15, while 25 per cent of married women or those living with their spouses have experienced violence.

Particularly worried by the alarming cases of rape, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with EU-UN joint spotlight initiative launched the National Gender Based Violence (GBV) Situation Room and Data Dashboard in Nigeria to fight against all forms GBV in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP Friday writes that this is one of the many steps taken by the women affairs minister, Dame Pauline Tallen to curb GBV in Nigeria especially the menace of rape.

The ministry as part of its efforts to address the nightmare launched a Sexual Offender’s Register in 2019, specifically to tackle issues of rape in Nigeria, buttressing that over two million Nigerian women and girls are raped annually.

During the launch of the “Sex Offender’s Register”, Tallen had said: “Eliminating violence in all its ramifications is the responsibility of all citizens. For this reason, we must identify our true allies in this journey. The implication is that we have to intensify our efforts, strengthen existing partnership and forge new strategic alliances in addressing some of the challenges of building pathways to sustainable growth and development. By so doing, we will achieve social justice, which are catalysts to peace, security and national cohesion,”

Tallen noted that the issue of rape in addition to physical assault of the victims takes many emotional and psychological forms being a human rights issue, and which is extremely disabling to the victims.

The minister who spoke during the launch, described the National GBV Situation Room and Data Dashboard as an innovative data visualisation platform, which allows decision-makers and programme managers to analyse and view GBV data in real-time. She added that the feat is in fulfilment of the pillar five (5) mandate of the EU-UN joint spotlight initiative which aims at “ensuring availability of quality data and use in GBV response.”

She explained that in a bid to ensure proper coordination and planning, her ministry launched the projects, which is the first of its kind to ease the gap and gender-based violence in the country.

According to her, “Globally, 30 per cent of women have experienced physical and or sexual violence with a higher regional prevalence of about 37 per cent in Africa, East Mediterranean, and South Asia, according to Nigerian demographic and health survey (NDHS) 2018, 31 per cent of women aged 15-49 years have experienced physical violence at least once.

Tallen continued: “The proportion of women aged 15-49 who reported sexual violence at least once in their lifetime in Nigeria was 9.1 per cent. Although, progress has been made in the goal to end violence against women and girls, the sudden increase in the trend due to COVID-19 shows that a lot needs to be done to achieve the overall vision of a Nigeria that is free from GBV.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi congratulated the minister for the launch of the National Situation Room and Data Dashboard geared towards ending violence against women in the country.

She said: “I am particularly happy on your efforts to change the narrative in respect of violence against women and the girl child in Nigeria. It is distressing on how pervasive violence against women and the girl child is in Nigeria; no day goes by without a report of one form of violence against women and the girl child in Nigeria.

“In fact, it is as if we are endangered species due to the multiple problems facing us and the heartlessness of the male folk who take delight in traumatising the lives of women and the girl child. Too many rape cases, abuse of different forms,” she lamented.

Senator Apiafi emphasised that: “The lack of accurate data was a major setback in confronting the problem; it is my fervent wish that with better data and information, decisive action can be taken against the perpetrators of violence against women in Nigeria. Today’s launch will help in combating the evil act headlong. We must strive to build a better society for our daughters and future generation by eliminating the dangers of today.

“As legislators, we are crying out and shouting on the floor of the chambers against this devilish act. We are putting up stronger legislation with stiffer penalties against the offenders. We will stand by you, the Nigerian women and our girl- child all the way,” she said.

The lawmaker thanked the minister for the bold initiative, stressing that it is a step in the right direction.

The country vice president, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Mrs Rhoda Tyoden had during a courtesy call to the inspector-general of police, Mohammed Adamu, said that approximately 80 million women and girls still suffer Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria, adding that there was need to pull resources together to ensure that the menace was eradicated from the country.

She said that FIDA, during a regional congress held in Abuja, emphasised that there was a need for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to deeply understand the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to achieve the effective implementation of the act.

Tyoden appealed to the IGP for gender desk officers of the force to be trained on how to handle victims of GBV that come to the police stations; this according to her, will ensure that cases brought in are handled by trained police personnel.

Speaking to LEADERHIP Friday on the recent launch of the GBV Situation Room, the national coordinator of the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) Nigeria, Ms Bridget Osakwe, described it as a laudable one. She noted that it will help curb all forms of GBV or better still bring it to its barest minimum.

Osakwe said: “I think that it will be a real time monitoring and response mechanism that will help prevent gender-based violence as potential rapists and perpetrators are exposed for naming and shaming.”

It’s important to say that as the federal government, NGOs and other stakeholders make move to curb GBV, religious bodies are enjoined to do more to bring back the moral righteousness that Africans especially Nigerians are known for.