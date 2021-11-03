Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on the National University Commission (NUC) to allow law programmes in Nigerian universities as post graduate courses.

Akeredolu said the development curbs unemployment among graduates.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital during the presentation of a resolution of the Senate of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo to confer on the governor, an Award of Doctorate Degree in Law, Honoris Causa, by the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the governor said this would also help to fortify young lawyers and strengthen law practice in the country.

According to the governor, “I have always thought that somebody will start something! It’s left to you whether it is possible or not, there are many of our graduates that are out of school and we need a lot of maturities to take into law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A faculty might start and say our law course is a post-graduate course so anyone that wants to read law must have a first degree, you will attract so many people who want to read law, you will see that your law graduate will earn respect as you go along.”

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Adebayo, said “We have looked at you, first as a person, in your profession as a lawyer that you rose to the prestigious position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and also we have looked at you in the area of politics, we see that you are a very good person that we need to recognise”.