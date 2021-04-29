ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Thursday morning departed Abuja for Kano to condole with the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, also the mother of the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasiru Ado Bayero, died on Saturday.

They will also visit Sokoto to commiserate with the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmadu Bello.

Hajiya Aishatu who died on Friday was the second daughter of the late Premier of the defunct Northern region, late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sadauna of Sokoto.

The Senate President is also being accompanied on the trip by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senator Sahabi Ya’u and Senator Abdullahi Gumel.