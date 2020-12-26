BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

Lawan was in accompany of the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Yau Kaura during the condolence visit to Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso died and was buried on Friday.

The Senate President and the Yobe State Governor and their entourage held prayers with Senator Kwankwaso at his Kano home at Miller Road, Bompai and also at the graveside of his father.

Speaking shortly on arrival, Lawan said the visit was specifically to sympathise and condole with Senator Kwankwaso on the demise of his father.

“This loss is for all of us. Religiously and traditionally, There is no division or dichotomy among us. This is what we should do to condole with anybody who is bereaved. Likewise if something good happens, it’s also for us to rejoice and congratulate one another. This is the way we should treat each other. This is what is expected of us.

“We pray that God should have mercy on our father. God should forgive him. He lived a fulfilled and befitting life. He lived a life of service, helping others. He lived a life of sacrifice and brought unity to the community.

“We that he left behind, may we also leave a good legacy behind when our time is over. May God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss. May God console all of us for this great loss of our father,” Lawan said.

Responding, Senator Kwankwaso thanked his guests for being able to spare time to pay his family the condolence