BY BODE GBADEBO |

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with victims of the fire incident that occurred on Monday in Potiskum, Yobe state.

Lawan expressed sadness over the incident that left many shops razed and some people injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the media adviser (media) to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said Lawan prayed for the quick recovery of the injured persons and called for public support for those whose means of livelihood have been wiped out by the fire disaster.

He also commiserated with the government and the entire people of Yobe state over the incident and called on the state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak with a view to averting the recurrence of the disaster.