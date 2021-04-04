BY HUSSANI JIRGI |

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commissioned the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State.

This was just as the Senate President pledged to provide a bus, a Toyota salon car, an Outside Broadcasting Van (OBV), and to undertake the furnishing of the NTA building to ensure efficient service delivery and facilitate smooth operations.

The newly commissioned station is part of efforts by the Nigerian Television Authority to digitalise community television across states of the federation.

Amongst those present at the commissioning was the Chief of Staff to the Yobe State government, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Gashua, who represented the Governor, Mai Mala Buni; the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Gashua, Prof Maimuna Waziri.

The Senate President who facilitated the project, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving expeditious approval, and ensuring the timely release of funds for its implementation.

According to Lawan, the project which was initially envisioned in 1991/1992, was finally realized twenty years later under President Buhari’s administration.

The Senate President lauded the efforts of the Mai Mala Buni administration for partnering the federal government towards ensuring the successful completion of the project.

Speaking moments before commissioning the television station, Lawan said, “I want to pay special tribute to our President, Muhammadu Buhari, for making this opportunity possible. In fact, we are here today because the President approved for the funding of this project.

“And, I would like also to say, that this part of Nigeria has never had it so good like this time in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. President, we are very grateful.

“The state government has been doing quite a lot in this part of the state and, therefore, it is a worthy partnership between the federal and state governments that we are having these kind of projects.

The Senate President emphasized that the presence of the Nigerian Television Authority in Gashua would provide the avenue for government to know the challenges of the people through their reactions and feedbacks on initiated projects and programmes.

He added that the transmission of cultural programmes would create an avenue for other parts of the country to be educated on the culture, lifestyle and traditions of the people of Yobe State.

“The NTA will provide the opportunity for the people to have their responses, reactions and feedbacks on the various projects, programmes of the Federal government and even the state government.

“This is an avenue or a partnership between the government and the people.

“What is crucial for us always as a people is to weave our diversity into our strength. The unity of nigeria is not negotiable.

“Nigeria must continue to remain united and, therefore, there’s need for understanding of the cultures, lives and livelihoods of the various parts of the country, so that when we relate, we know who we are, where we are coming from, and our diversity will be better understood”, Lawan said.

He added that government institutions such as the Federal University of Gashua would benefit tremendously from the activities of the Nigerian Television Authority.

On his part, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, tasked members of Gashua community to ensure the protection of all infrastructures belonging to the Nigerian Television Authority as well as secure the lives of staff working at the station.

Earlier, the Senate President took a tour of some projects in Bade Local Government Area of the State.

Among projects Lawan inspected during the tour are the construction of the Government Secondary School, Gashua, and the construction of a medical centre and male hostel at the Federal University of Gashua.

Upon arriving the university, the Senate President was greeted by excited students in their hundreds who waved placards with several inscriptions to welcome him to the institution of learning.

He was received by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Maimuna Waziri, who was on ground to welcome him alongside other officials of the institution.

Lawan, however, bemoaned the slow pace of work by the firm engaged to handle the construction of the male hostel.

He charged the representative of the firm, Lubell Nigeria Limited, contracted to handle the 20 bed medical centre and male hostel, to see to the speedy completion of the project by next year.