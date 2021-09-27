The president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has commissioned an integrated farm estate built by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), in Yobe state.

The farm estate houses 10 poultry pens, containing 30,000 birds and an incubation centre sitting on 20 hectares of land. It is expected to produce about 250,000 noilers annually for sales and generate N8.160 million monthly from sales of day-old chicks alone.

Located at Gasamu, Jakusko local government in Yobe State, the farm estate has 30 youth who are the direct beneficiaries, to manage the birds in a one person for 1000 birds arrangement.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project at the weekend, executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said “we are here today for the commissioning of this 30,000 bird capacity farm estate which is specially made to produce noilers.

“This centre is like a reproduction centre that will be producing our locally improved birds that will be distributed across the country in order to encourage our local breeds and maintain our old stocks”.

According to him, the farm estate commenced production immediately and is expected to generate N1.1 million daily from sales of eggs alone and N400 million annually for the farmers.

“This farm has a capacity of generating 850 crates of eggs daily and generating N1.1 million daily from the sales of the eggs only. And these eggs will also be incubated as we have an incubation centre here in order to produce day-old chicks that will be sent to other poultry houses across the country. Annually, we are expecting to have not less than N400 million generated from this farm”, he noted.

The NALDA boss explained that the incubation centre will produce the parent stock which will lay eggs for the production of day old noilers for sales, with the production capacity of 250,000 annually, adding that the 30,000 birds will be used for egg and meat production for the 30 benefiting farmers.

“The youths from this immediate community are the first set of beneficiaries which we believe will engage them meaningfully as they will be making their money from this centre.

We believe that it will reduce unemployment and this community has been enjoying peaceful coexistence within themselves, that this farm will increase that peace within them.

“I want to thank the host community, especially the President of the Senate for his support and the Governor of the state for providing us the enabling environment to see that the desire of Mr President is achieved.

“NALDA integrated farm estates are meant to empower the community, to develop the land within the community, empower the youth, create employment and reduce hunger in our land”, Ikonne added.

On the sustainability of the farm estate, the NALDA boss said that the Authority has engaged Prime Farm to manage the farm estate, while Jaiz Bank and other banks will be its financial partners.

Commissioning the project, Senator Lawan said the farm estate will produce chicks for sales and distribution across the country.

“So it means it is a special bird, anyone who wants our type of chicks will get it from here, it means there will be a lot of trading and marketing between this Gasamu farm Centre and all parts of Nigeria.

“Because of this project, Gasamu will be prominently shown in the Nigerian map, and this is something that is very important to us as a community.

“That means we are going to have poultry farms coming up across this zone, particularly in Jakusko local government.

“So, I believe that very soon, we will see an increase in the number of poultry farms in this particular zone. This is one of the immediate benefits and I will urge our people not to lose this opportunity”, he noted.

While commending President Buhari for the approval of the project, Senator Lawan appealed to NALDA to increase the production capacity of the poultry, stating that the 250,000 chicks annually may not be enough for the community alone.

“I want to appeal to NALDA that we want the capacity to grow beyond 250,000 chicks per annum, because I want to assure you that our people will patronise this, they will exhaust the 250,000 chicks and they will need more.

“Presently 30 youths will be engaged to manage the farm, this is only the direct employment, if you look at the indirect opportunities when you establish poultry farms across this zone, you would have put in many youths to manage these farms”, Senator Lawan added.

In his welcome address, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, noted that the project is the first of its kind in the state while urging NALDA and the beneficiaries to ensure success of the centre in line with the state’s objective of introducing new ideas for effective production.