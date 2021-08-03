The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, which occurred on Monday.

A terse statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate Preaident, Ola Awoniyi, on Tuesday, said Lawan commiserated with the entire Abiodun Family, government and people of Ogun State over the demise of the educationist who made indelible contributions to manpower development in Nigeria.

“The Abiodun Family can take solace in the fact that its Partriarch lived an impactful life as evident in his own great accomplishments and those of his children.

“‘Baba Teacher’ will continue to live in the hearts of the numerous people to whom he imparted knowledge as a school teacher,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family fortitude to bear his loss.