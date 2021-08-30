The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah over the gruesome murder of their son, Abdulkarim Na’Allah, in Kaduna.

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Monday, said Lawan was deeply saddened by the dastardly murder of the young pilot by yet unidentified cowardly criminals.

The Senate President urged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators and others unleashing terror across Nigeria to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to continue cooperating with the security agencies in their onerous tasks of protecting us against heartless criminals who are indiscriminate in their assault on the security of our nation.

“We must not allow the criminals to overwhelm our capacity to secure our country and drag all of us under the reign of terror,” Lawan said.

He prayed Allah to comfort the family and repose the soul of the departed in Aljanaah firdausi.