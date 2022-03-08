President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, constituted a seven-man conference committee on the Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Institutions Prohibition Bill.

The Bill was passed by the upper chamber on July 7, 2020.

The Bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central District.

Lawan announced the membership of the conference committee at the start of plenary proceedings on Tuesday.

Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), was named the chairman of the conference committee.

Other members include: Senators Betty Apiafi, Stella Oduah, Abubakar Kyari, Suleiman Umar, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, and Kola Balogun.

Members of the conference committee are expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the Bill earlier passed by both chambers.

