Senate President Ahmed Lawan has described Kaduna State as the gravity centre of banditry in the Northwest zone, saying security agents must live up to expectation in the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

Senator Lawal stated this when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of Sen. Bala Na’ Allah at his residence in Kaduna.

While addressing the family of the deceased, he said that banditry had affected parts of the country, adding, “Kaduna State in particular is now like the gravity center of banditry in the entire Northwest.

“I appeal to our security agencies to come up with better strategies in dealing and confronting banditry that has now become almost a norm in this state and especially in the Northwest.

“We cannot get tired of insisting we get results from our security agencies and we will not also get tired of providing resources and platforms for our security agencies necessary for our security agencies to do better.

The senator, however, disclosed that the National Assembly before it went on recess in July, approved over N800 billion to security agencies to be better armed.

“With the recent acquisition of the Tukanos by our Airforce and other platforms, we believe that the government is doing everything possible to enhance the capacity and capabilities of our armed forces to fight the numerous security challenges that we face, especially banditry here in the Northwest.

“Our security agents must sit up, we appreciate what they are doing but we expect better outcomes now that more resources have been given to them.”

He urged Nigerians to support security agencies by volunteering necessary information that would aid them in the discharge of their duties.