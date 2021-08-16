The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

A statement by media adviser to to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Monday, said Lawan rejoiced with the family, numerous friends and associates of the former Military President as they celebrate his attainment of this milestone in a remarkably fulfilled life.

“President Babangida has attained this milestone in good health of mind and body, and with his legacy well established in the political history of our great country, Nigeria.

“President Babangida is a patriot and firm believer in the Nigerian project, which he promoted with courage and great wit as a soldier and a political leader.

“While in government, he worked to keep Nigeria united and to make it stable and prosperous.

“Even out of power and in well-deserved retirement, IBB has continued to promote our democracy and national unity,” Lawan said.

The statement added that the Senate President, therefore, prayed Allah to preserve the elder statesman for many more years in good health.