BY BODE GBADEBO and IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The president of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have extoled the virtues of president Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 78th birthday today.

In a statement personally signed, the Senate President said Buhari has shown “undeniable commitment” to the unity, peace and equal development of Nigeria in all the years of his leadership of the

country.

“I join family members, friends, officials and associates of the president in rejoicing with him for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

“Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

Also, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, said president Buhari deserves being celebrated at 78 given his commitment to a better Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

In a statement he also signed, Gbajabiamila eulogised the president’s good virtues, describing him as a father to all.

“Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth.

“As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable,” the speaker said.

On his part, the deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, congratulated the president Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

In a birthday message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase joined the millions of Nigerians and well-wishers globally in extolling the virtues of the president as not only the father of the whole nation but as a true leader and democrat.