BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan, his predecessor, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are among the dignitaries expected at the public presentation of a book, titled, ‘Roundtable Discussion On Economy And Restructuring In Nigeria,’ published by an Ilorin- Kwara State based tabloid, The National Pilot.

Former senate president, David Mark, is expected to chair the book launch billed for April 14th, 2021 in Lagos.

According to a statement by the managing director/editor- in – chief of the National Pilot newspapers, Billy Adedamola: “The historic event promises to be a convergence of key players and actors in the Nigerian project from public and private sectors and will provide a veritable platform for stakeholders to discuss the way forward, especially at such a crucial time in the nation’s existence.

“Expected to join in charting a way forward for Nigeria at the event, which holds at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos on April 14th, 2021, are the immediate past president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, his successor, Ahmed Lawan and former occupier of the prestigious office, David Mark, who will chair the occasion.

“Also invited are, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who will be the guest speaker.

“The chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, leads other governors, which include Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Eng Seyi Makinde of Oyo, while Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is chief host.

“Other invitees are, ministers for Works, Babatunde Fashola and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari are royal fathers of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Chief Olabode George, former governors, Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun and Abdulfatah Ahmed, are other top dignitaries expected to attend.”