The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, said Lawan joined Obasanjo’s family members, friends and well-wishers in rejoicing with the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.

“I heartily felicitate former President Obasanjo as he continues his strong march in his remarkable journey of life.

“President Obasanjo is a true Nigerian patriot, pan-Africanist and global figure who has made great contributions to the political development of Nigeria and the emancipation of Africa.

“President Obasanjo is a consistent protagonist of the Nigerian project. Even now as an elder statesman, he has continued to push for Nigeria to realise her huge potentials as a great nation.

“This is to be expected, as his name is linked to some of the greatest events and developments in the Nigerian history.

“I therefore heartily join Nigerians across the country in celebrating this unique figure as he crosses the milestone of 85 years.

“I also congratulate him on the divine blessing of attaining the milestone in good health of body and mind, and wish him many more years of continued service to his beloved Nigeria and Africa, and to the cause of peace all over the world,” Lawan said.