By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has commended the Yobe State governor and chairman of APC Extraordinary Convention Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, for reconciling aggrieved members of the party in Zamfara State and others places in the country.

Lawan made the commendation while speaking to journalists shortly after revalidating his APC membership card in Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade local government area of Yobe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President said the governor has since his appointment as the chairman of the APC caretaker committee, been working round the clock for the unity and progress of the party across the country, hence the accolade.

“Talking about reconciliation, let me commend the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC in the country, my Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni who has done tremendous work reconciling people who are falling apart in our party.

“He has done so much, so well and I believe that Nigerians can bear witness. Only a week or so ago, the case of Zamfara was addressed before everybody.

“Zamfara was a very terrible situation and experience for APC. But today we’re been able to unite APC in Zamfara credit to the caretaker chairman of this party,” he said.

Lawan, who described the APC registration and reconciliation as an exercises that will further democratise the party, expressed confidence that no fewer than 100 million Nigerians will register for the party.

“This part had its first membership registration since 2014, since then we have tens of millions of Nigerians who have come of age to join any political party of their choice and majority of them have decided to pitch their tent with the APC but they are not registered.

“This and opportunity for them to be registered as bonafide members of this party and in fact the youths who I believe will be the majority of those that will register will now have a very critical role to play in the politics of APC and the democratic process in Nigeria.

“In Yobe here, APC is one and more than 98% of Yobeans are APC members so I want to see a situation where all the members will get his registration or revalidation,” the Senate President emphasised.