President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has departed Abuja Saturday morning at the head of a Senate delegation to a military hospital in Kaduna.

The delegation is scheduled to visit 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital to commiserate with soldiers brought their for treatment from various theater of operations in the country.

Other members of the delegation are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Borofice; Senate Deputy Chief Whip Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u, and the chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa.

According to the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, the sympathy visit is part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

Similar Senate delegation was at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Wassa, at the outskirt of Abuja on Thursday where relief items worth N10 million were donated to them.

Recall that the 9th Senate was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.